Kenyans troop to Parliament on final day of Kibaki body viewing

Hundreds of Kenyans are streaming into the Parliament buildings to pay their last respects to the late former President Mwai Kibaki on the last day of public viewing of his body.

His body has been lying in state at Parliament since Monday when President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta led Kenyans in paying their last respects ahead of a state requiem mass on Friday and a burial in Othaya on Saturday April 30.

Thousands of Kenyans have had the opportunity to view the body and express their condolences to the former president's family at Parliament.

Ruth Muthoni, a 70-year-old woman who came all the way from Murang’a County, said she left her home early Tuesday morning to personally pay her respects to Kibaki despite suffering from joint pain. She was assisted by a female National Youth Service officer to queue and enter Parliament Buildings.

"I made the decision to come here when I saw people viewing the body on Monday. I asked God for strength to complete this noble exercise since I hardly leave the house," she said.

She added: "Emilio's leadership was good. We had money in our pockets and he gave those who could not afford school fees the opportunity to educate their children for free. He also made prisons more habitable compared to how they were during the late president Moi's era."

Jane Wanjiru Irung’u, another mourner, said she will forever remember Mzee Kibaki as her Democratic Party leader.

"I spent time with the late President during his time in opposition, I remember he would disembark from the plane and call out my name. I will not cry because I know he is in a better place now. I hope he continues with his good deeds even in heaven," she said.

Kenyans troop into Parliament to pay their last respects to the late former President Mwai Kibaki. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group





Yesterday, the state funeral committee opened a virtual condolence website for anyone wishing to send their condolences from across the world to do so at mwaikibaki.go.ke.

Kenya National Archives curator Mr Charles Okumu is recording the events on behalf of the state for preservation by the state.

“I have come here officially to pick primary source of information for the Kenya Archives. The images will be a reminder of the events happening now to our future generations," he said.

Military personnel escort a gun carriage bearing the remains of former President Mwai Kibaki along Uhuru Highway headed to Parliament Buildings for public viewing. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Military personnel escorting a gun carriage bearing the remains of former President Mwai Kibaki arrive at Parliament Buildings for public viewing. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The body arrived at Parliament earlier and in the same grandeur of military precision witnessed in the previous two days as it left Lee Funeral Home.

Members of Parliament will hold a special sitting to eulogise the former President later today.

The session will give lawmakers an opportunity to eulogise the former President, who served as an MP for 50 years, first in Nairobi’s Donholm (now Makadara) before shifting his base to Othaya in 1974.

Military personnel enter Parliament Buildings with the body of former President Mwai Kibaki. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Within Parliament Buildings, mourners are strictly prohibited from taking images and videos of the former President.

The National Funeral Committee will in the evening give an update on the ongoing preparations for Mzee Kibaki's requiem mass and burial at his Othaya home on Saturday.