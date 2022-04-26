Kenyans troop to Parliament on day two of Kibaki body viewing

Hundreds of Kenyans have started streaming into the Parliament buildings to pay their last respects to the late President Mwai Kibaki on the second day of public viewing of his body.

The doors to the Speakers Walk opened a few minutes after 7am.

The body arrived at Parliament earlier and in the same grandeur of military precision witnessed yesterday as it left Lee Funeral Home.

Polycarp Igathe on his way to view the body of former President Mwai Kibaki who is lying in state at Kenya's parliament in Nairobi on April 26, 2022. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The procession left Lee at around 6:20am and may leave earlier on the final viewing day tomorrow, with more activities scheduled as members of Parliament hold a special sitting to eulogise the former President.

Security has been beefed up along City Hall Way and Parliament Road, the entry points to Parliament.

National Youth Service personnel are using metal detectors to prevent prohibited items from reaching Parliament.

In the Parliament buildings, mourners are strictly prohibited from taking images and videos of the former President.

Nairobi Azimio governor flagbearer Polycarp Igathe was among Kenyans who came to view Kibaki’s body today.

He eulogised the former President as a humble, impactful politician who was the best public service manager, adding that he and his deputy governor-nominee Prof Philip Kaloki intend to serve Nairobi as Kibaki did.

"I studied his life … and interacted with him as a young member of his Democratic Party. He didn't have any small talk, he was focused. We have a challenge to follow in his shoes," he said.