Kenyans to start using Huduma Namba instead of IDs by December

Huduma Namba

Catherine Wanjiku displays her Huduma Namba card after receiving it from the Kiambu County Commissioner's office on November 18, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Also referred to as the National Integrated Identity Management System, the Huduma Namba was introduced in 2019 and was billed as the single source of personal identification for Kenyans.

You will stop using your national identification card by the end of this year, government Spokesperson Col Cyrus Oguna has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyans to start using Huduma Namba by December

  2. Samia Suluhu Hassan sole candidate for CCM chair

  3. Internet blackout as Republic of Congo votes

  4. India offers to help Kenya with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

  5. Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics

    Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.