Kenyans react as DP Rigathi’s ‘hustler's jet’ lands in Kisumu

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has drawn praise and backlash in equal measure from Kenyans after pictures of the Kenya Airforce jet he used to travel to Kisumu were shared online.

In the viral pictures shared by former Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala, Mr Rigathi is seen alongside a host of other leaders aboard the Kenya Airforce, one of the luxurious planes in the military.

“Privileged to accompany the deputy president H.E Rigathi to Kisumu for the annual music festival winners concert. Talent development is boldly enshrined in the Kenya kwanza manifesto,” Mr Malala said in a tweet.

Immediately after the pictures were shared, Kenyans expressed mixed reactions with some wondering why they chose to share the pictures in the military airplane.

One @Joash Opiyo said the pictures shared were a mockery of the state of the economy.

“Joy riders....enyewe sirikali iko na 93milion peke yake.....it has just started. Next time charter a plane to Turkana and north eastern counties.... Kenyans are dying of hunger there,” he posted.

Another one @Fils_de_Dieu8 said:

“Some taking flight first time ever. We excuse them. Let them enjoy while it lasts,” he posted.

The Deputy President is in Kisumu for the National Music Festival gala.