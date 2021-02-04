Kenyans mark the anniversary of former president Daniel Moi’s death

President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently leading the nation in commemorating the first death anniversary of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

The memorial service is being held at Mzee Moi’s home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The president is accompanied by other leaders including Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula, governors, MPs and senators.

The Head of State laid a wreath at the grave of the late former president before attending the memorial service.

Several speakers at the event have described Mzee Moi as a great man who left a rich legacy in education, health and other sectors.

"He was a great man who laid a strong foundation for Kenya that has enabled the country make tremendous progress over the decades," Nyeri Senator Euphraim Maina said.

The speakers urged Kenyans to embrace Mzee Moi's slogan of peace, love and unity.

Africa Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Abraham Mulwa is leading the memorial service.

Mzee Moi died on February 4, 2020 and was accorded a State burial at his Kabarak home.

His funeral was the sixth State funeral, but only the second to have full military honours.