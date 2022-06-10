Kenyans mark queen’s platinum jubilee in style

Hundreds of Kenyans and diplomats on Thursday night turned up to celebrate the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in a grand ceremony hosted by the British High Commission.

The event, which also marked the queen’s 70-year reign on the United Kingdom throne attracted diplomats, politicians, military personnel as well as local celebrities and ordinary Kenyans.

It was held at the British High Commissioner's residence in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru represented the Kenyan government.

Azimio la Umoja Umoja running mate Martha Karua was also in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving British monarch, having been on the throne for 70 years.

She ascended to the throne in 1952 while on a trip to Kenya following the death of her father, King George IV.

Holidaying at Treetops Hotel

She was holidaying at Treetops Hotel in Nyeri at the time.

During her reign, the queen has visited Kenya three more times in 1972, 1983 and 1991.

During the birthday celebration held in Muthaiga, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott reassured the UK’s commitment to bolstering diplomatic ties with Kenya.