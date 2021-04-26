India Covid medical staff
Sajjad Hussain | AFP

Kenyans in India asked to register as Covid spirals out of control

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Ambassador Willy Bett, in an announcement sent out on Friday, has asked all Kenyans to give their names, passport numbers, contacts and purpose of visit to India.

Kenya’s High Commission in New Delhi, India, has asked all Kenyans to register their names with the embassy to ease communication owing to the rapid rise of Covid-19 infections in the country.

