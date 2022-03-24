Kenyans honoured by Queen Elizabeth II for their humanitarian work

President Uhuru Kenyatta has presided over a ceremony to honour 30 members of the St John Ambulance who were recognised by the Queen of England for their service to humanity.

The event was held at All Saints Cathedral.

Among honourees is Dr Robert Maweu Mutula, a general surgeon and senior member of the charitable first aid and medical emergency organization. A gazette notice published in London on January 20 said Dr Mutula had been promoted to knight, the second-highest rank of St John Ambulance’s order of medals.

He and Mr Lazaro Akunga Kimang’a have been named knights as 28 others received admission to the other order of awards.

Entry to the order is by invitation only and is subject to the Queen’s approval. It recognises achievements related to the mission and values of the organisation.

Members are appointed to the award system and promoted in five grades – from member to officer, commander, knight and finally bailiff grand cross.

The Queen appointed the following to the rank of commanders: Dr Mohamed Farooq Chaudhry, Dr Manilal Devchand Ramji Dodhia, Stephen Ngángá Kagombe, Prof Agnes Kagure Karani, Thomas Odhiambo Onyoyo and Dr Manoj Shah.

Harun Kimani Gikera, Risper Anyango Gogo, Elly Mugo Karuguti, Jane Wanjiru Kinuthia, Patricia Wairimu Kiwanuka, Sarah Atieno Kiwanuka, Lawrence Mukanda Mukolwe, Lucy Wanjiru Murumbi, Piua Opanga Shikhaya and Kenya Air Force retired Captain Collins Wanderi were promoted to officers.

John Ochieng Brodrick, Florence Fiba Adhiambo Ogonyo Hawa, Tedman Maina Kobilla, Pauline Akinyi Kwendo, Charles Mkala Mwachia, Rophus Mwambui Mwandembo, Paul Wachiuri Mwangi, Stephen Wambiri Ndungu, David Aloo Otieno, Jane Sulaek Sirere, Paul Kamau Thairu and Andrew Machangia Wanjohi were appointed to the order as members.

The 30 will received their insignia from President Kenyatta, the St John Ambulance-Kenya patron which arrived from England.

Their names were published alongside those of their colleagues from Britain, Scotland, South Africa, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Barbados and Eswatini whose humanitarian activities also earned the Queen's recognition.

Their listing earns them recognition among other global icons known for their charitable activities through St John Ambulance. They include former South African president Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Queen Noor of Jordan, Margaret Thatcher and some members of the British royal family.

In 2004, Mandela received an eight-pointed cross insignia following his promotion by the Queen to the bailiff grand cross of the Order of St John, the highest award that a member can get.

Mandela, a former member of the order in the Priory of South Africa, was awarded in recognition for his integrity, loyalty and devotion to the benefit of mankind in his country and beyond.

In Kenya, St John Ambulance began in 1923 as an organisation with the sole purpose of saving lives by giving first aid to the wounded and training communities to cope with emergencies.

At the time, it operated as a police unit led by then police commissioner Sir Cavendish, who rallied police officers to join the organisation to help save the lives of wounded officers.

In 1928, it became a civilian organisation and was recognised as part of the global network of the Order of St John.

In 1979, former Attorney-General Charles Njonjo introduced a bill to have St John Ambulance established as a corporation in Kenya.

The bill, seconded by the then Health minister James Osogo and with the support of then vice-president and finance minister Mwai Kibaki, passed, allowing St John Ambulance to become a corporation.

The organisation has since grown in membership and achievement, having played key medical aid roles in emergencies during major national events, terror attacks, road accidents, fire outbreaks, and building collapses. It has also increased access to maternal care in hard-to-reach villages through motorcycle ambulances.

In December 2013, St John Ambulance-Kenya was elevated to be the ninth priory in the world and second in Africa after South Africa.

“Following this elevation, St John Kenya now sits in the Grand Council of the Order of St John which ratifies all the programmes and policies of the organisation worldwide,” its website notes.

Queen Elizabeth II is the sovereign head of the Order, and the Grand Prior is the Duke of Gloucester.

The organisation is registered with the Charity Commission for England and Wales and accredited to the United Nations as a non-governmental organisation.