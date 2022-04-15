Kenyans face bleak, broke Easter break

Kenyans face a difficult Easter holiday this year amid sharp rises in the prices of crucial commodities such as fuel and food, transport disruptions due to petroleum shortages, and an erratic long rains season that has stoked fears of a famine in the short term.

While many have historically travelled long distances to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ with their families, current economic difficulties, which have left food prices shooting through the roof, a crisis in the fuel sector that has almost paralysed the public transport sector, shortage of key commodities, and a delay in rains leaving farmers — the bedrock of the economy — in a panic, could disrupt the norm.

Prices of basic food and other daily commodities have nearly doubled compared to last year, leaving the poor particularly vulnerable. A two-kilo packet of wheat flour is currently retailing Sh181, maize flour Sh153, a kilo of sugar Sh130, a 500ml packet of milk Sh84 and a litre of cooking oil Sh400.

All these products retailed at much lower prices just months ago. The situation has been aggravated by disruptions in supplies locally and globally and, already, there are warnings of a looming maize shortage in the country, which would make things even uglier.

“From ongoing engagements with our counterparts at the Cereal Millers Association, it is clear that maize shortage will be our next crisis, with supplies at dangerously thin levels. This is a matter requiring the highest level of attention before it spins into further crisis,” the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) said yesterday, noting how the ongoing war in Ukraine has hit maize and wheat supplies.

Chaos within the public transport sector, which has persisted for more than two weeks due to a severe shortage of fuel as oil marketers clashed with the government, has also left many cancelling travel plans.

As of yesterday, the government could only promise to get the situation back to normal after three days, meaning the chaos will continue over the Easter break.

Fuel shortage

“I can confirm Kenya has adequate stock [of fuel] and some players are hoarding the product [anticipating a] price review. Some have been diverting cargo to the export markets,” Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said yesterday.

Kenyans have been forced to queue for long hours or wake up in the dead of night in search of fuel as oil marketers lament limited supplies, a situation that is already affecting the economic growth.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s increase of fuel prices to Sh144.62 (in Nairobi) — the highest ever — only servs to make things worse, as it will raise the cost of transport and production of goods.

“The lack of easily accessible fuel is a strain on our operations and a poor advertisement of Kenya’s ability to manage our national affairs,” KAM Chairman Mucai Kunyiha said.

And, while millions of Kenyans face challenges with buying goods and getting services, farmers have equally been badly hit due to delayed rains in parts of the country due to disrupted weather patterns, which have affected the planting season, a situation that will have an impact on food availability later this year.

A wave of fall armyworms attack on crops has not made the situation any better as it will lower yields, with farmers in Busia, Kakamega, Homa Bay, Kericho, Bungoma, and Muranga counties affected.