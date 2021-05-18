Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Floods
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenyans endure floods as two Chinese firms feud over Sh20bn dam tender

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

A vicious dispute between two Chinese companies has stalled the construction of a Sh20 billion water dam on River Nyando in Kisumu.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.