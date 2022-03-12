Nairobi Expressway

Ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway Uhuru Highway by China Road and Bridge Corporation on September 6, 2021.

| Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenyan workers say Chinese company won't let them go home 

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Every morning, 28-year-old Paul turns over to look at the face of his male colleague.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.