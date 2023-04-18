Kenyan woman arrested in Ghana with Sh40 million cocaine

A Kenyan woman is currently in custody in Ghana for allegedly attempting to smuggle 11.04 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth Sh41 million ($309,120).

The 35-year-old, identified as Mary Njeri, was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra on April 15.

A statement from Ghana's Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) said the woman was arrested after a routine check at the arrival hall after disembarking from a South African Airways flight from Nairobi to Accra via Johannesburg.

"A search of her luggage revealed packets of Cremora food containing the hidden drugs. Preliminary questioning revealed that she had confirmed possession of the consignment in her luggage and she was later arrested for further investigation," the statement read in part.

NACOC added that the exhibits have been sent to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for analysis and report, while the suspect is being detained in prison pending further investigation and prosecution.

"We wish to use this medium to remind the general public that the possession and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authority is illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of Act 1019 of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020," NACOC added.

According to the Act, a person who is in possession or control of a narcotic drug for use or trafficking without lawful authority, as evidenced by proof, commits an offence.

Ghanaian prison

In February, Kenyan socialite Peninah Lema Munyithya, popularly known as Pesh, was released from a Ghanaian prison after spending almost a decade in an Accra prison. Pesh was jailed in Kumasi, Ghana, after being arrested for drug trafficking in 2015. Photo credit: Courtesy

Pesh was jailed in Kumasi, Ghana, after being arrested for drug trafficking in 2015.

The socialite, who shot to fame after sharing nude photos that went viral on social media, was arrested at an airport in Ghana shortly after landing in the West African country.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News in 2015, Kenya's then-acting high commissioner to Nigeria, Silas Kiragu, confirmed the socialite's arrest.

The confirmation was obtained for Nairobi News through communication with Kenya's consular office in Ghana.

"Peninah Lema Munyithya was arrested on July 9, 2015, for drug trafficking and according to records in our office, her case was still pending in March 2016 and she was yet to be sentenced," Mr Kiragu told Nairobi News on the phone from Nigeria at the time.

Pesh launched her social media career in January 2015 by posting nude photos on Twitter and Facebook.

Believed to be cocaine

Last week, another Kenyan woman was arrested by Hong Kong authorities for smuggling 1kg of a narcotic substance, believed to be cocaine, into the Chinese city.

The cocaine, hidden inside her body, was contained in 67 pellets and has an estimated street value of Sh15 million, according to Hong Kong police.

The 35-year-old woman, who was reportedly acting suspiciously, was detained at Hong Kong International Airport on 9 April 2023 as she arrived in the Chinese city from Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

Customs officials selected the woman for inspection before taking her to a local hospital for examination.

While waiting to be examined, the woman allegedly excreted the suspected drugs. She was immediately arrested.

"As of 10 April, the arrested woman had excreted 67 pellets of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 1 kg in total," Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department said in a statement.

She was charged on 11 April at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts with one count of trafficking a dangerous drug into Hong Kong.