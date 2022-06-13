Kenyan wins Sh25 million global award for service in social work

A Kenyan social worker has been awarded Sh25 million by the International Federation of Social Workers (IFSW) for his outstanding contribution to the profession both locally and globally.

Mr Charles Mbugua was nominated for the award by IFSW Africa Region Executive David Jones and Secretary-General Rory Truell.

“The International Federation of Social Workers is pleased to announce the award of the highest honour of the Federation —the Andrew Mouravieff-Apostol Medal — to Charles Mbugua and the Council of International Fellowship,’’ Dr Truell said.

“[Mr] Mbugua was nominated for the award by Dr Jones and Dr Rory Truell. The award recognises [Mr Mbugua’s] outstanding contribution to professional social work nationally, regionally and globally in different cadres and now serving as the IFSW UN Representative for Africa Region,’’ Dr Truell said.

The award targets individuals and organisations that promote dignity and humanity at the community level as well as peace and integration.

Mr Mbugua is currently the IFSW United Nations Representative for Africa Region.

Between 2002 and 2014, Mr Mbugua served on the IFSW as global executive, vice president and president for Africa, and senior vice president serving on the IFSW Steering Group.

IFSW said Mr Mbugua played key roles in several regional conferences in Kenya and Africa.

“He has been the IFSW and social work representative to the United Nations Habitat (based in Nairobi) for many years and has taken part in the development of the global strategy on sustainable urbanisation,’’ IFSW said.

On his part, Mr Mbugua said he was elated by the award, terming it a big motivation to other social workers both at home and globally in their quest to address humanitarian issues, especially among vulnerable communities.