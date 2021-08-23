Kenyan truckers boycott South Sudan after two tortured, killed

Cargo trucks

In this file picture, cargo trucks await clearance at the Malaba border. Two Kenyan drivers have been killed in South Sudan. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Anthony Kitimo  &  Garang A. Malak

Kenya truck drivers say they have halted cargo transport to neighbouring South Sudan after two drivers were tortured and killed near Juba on Sunday evening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.