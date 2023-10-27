Kenyan tech expert 'thrilled' about appointment to global AI body

Philip Thigo, a Kenyan technology and public policy expert, who also serves as an adviser to President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government, has expressed his joy for being part of the United Nations Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body.

The chairperson of First Lady Rachel Ruto’s 'Mama Doing Good' organisation is one of 40 tech experts appointed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said he sees the development as a significant achievement for Kenya.

“I am thrilled and honored to represent Kenya as a leading technology nation. I believe AI is the most challenging technology and the whole world is trying to governance it,” Mr Thigo told Nation.Africa.

The UN body's mandate is to undertake analysis and give recommendations for the international governance of AI. It will also offer options on how AI can be governed for the common good and align with Sustainable Development Goals.