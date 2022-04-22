Kenyan teachers, projects nominated for top awards

Three Kenyan teachers are on the cusp of global recognition following their shortlisting for the Commonwealth Education Awards that will be announced next week.

The three have been nominated in the Commonwealth Outstanding Teacher category. They are Mr Amos Nyameino, the head of ICT and Innovations department at Kasigau Girls High School in Voi; Ms Leonida Chepkorir Soi of Moi Forces Academy, Mombasa; and Mr Peter Mokaya Tabichi, a teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School. Ms Soi was also among the winners of the Global Teacher Award administered by AKS Education Awards.

Also on the shortlist for the global awards are the Basic Education Quality Improvement Programme (Bequip, Kenya) and The Book Club of Manyatta Primary School, both in the Rethinking Education for Innovation category, the M-Pesa Foundation Academy in the Rethinking Education for Work category, the Amani Clubs, in the Education as Pathways to Peace category and No One Out (NOO) project in the Education for Inclusion category.

Six finalists in all categories will be announced on April 28, 2022, on the sidelines of the Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM) to be held in Nairobi. Kenya has eight out of the 20 entries on the shortlist.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Secretariat said it received a record number of entries (2,462) from 32 countries, of which 640 met the submission criteria.