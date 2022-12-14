Kenyan security guard manning Qatar stadium in fatal fall after Argentina match

The organisers of the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy have released its statement about an incident where one of its security guards fell and died while receiving treatment.

In a statement, the company said that a Kenyan national identified as John Njau Kibue fell at Lusail Stadium and suffered serious injury while on duty.

The incident that involved the 24-year-old man occurred during the quarter-final clash between Argentina and the Netherlands.

“Stadium medical teams immediately attended the scene and provided emergency treatment before he was transferred to Hamad Medical Hospital's intensive care unit via ambulance,” part of the statement reads.

“We regret to announce that, despite the efforts of the medical team, he sadly passed away in the hospital on Tuesday 13 December, after being in the Intensive Care Unit for three days.”

The organisers said that the next of kin have been informed about the death of Njue, and have also sent their condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.

Meanwhile, the investigations surrounding the death of Njue have begun, and the family has been assured that it will receive all outstanding dues and monies owed.

“Qatar's tournament organisers are investigating the circumstances leading to the fall as a matter of urgency and will provide further information pending the outcome of the investigation.”

In an interview with CNN, Njue’s family alleged that the security guard’s employer Al Sraiya Security Services failed to furnish them with any explanation surrounding the death of their son.

The family is now demanding justice.

“We want to know what caused his death. They have never sent us a picture to show where he fell from or given us any other information,” the family told CNN.

Since the Middle-East County got the green light in 2010 to host this year’s World Cup, hundreds of Kenyans and other African citizens have been flying to Qatar for employment.