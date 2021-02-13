Kenyan researcher wins global award for excellence in food security

Esther Ngumbi

Kenyan scholar, Esther Ngumbi, a researcher and lecturer at the University of Illinois in the United States, who has won the 2021 Mani L Bhaumik Award.

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ngumbi is a lecturer at the University of Illinois in the United States.
  • Outside the lecture halls and the laboratory she runs Oyeska Gardens, a startup based in Kwale County.

Esther Ngumbi did not celebrate when she received her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results three decades ago. She had performed badly and was not bothered.

