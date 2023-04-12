Kenyan nurse among top 10 finalists for prestigious Global Nursing Award

Christine Mawia Sammy, a dedicated Kenyan nurse with 27 years' experience, has been announced as one of the ten finalists for the 2023 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award.

Ms Sammy, who works at Kitui County Referral Hospital in Kenya, has been instrumental in improving newborn survival rates through her exceptional work in neonatal care.

In 2010, Christine established the first neonatal unit in Kitui County, transforming a single nursery room into a fully independent neonatal unit. Her efforts led to a dramatic reduction in neonatal mortality from over 50 per cent to under 10 per cent in just one year.

She also worked as a newborn health supervisor in various health facilities, where she identified birth asphyxia as a major cause of newborn deaths.

Despite numerous cultural and religious barriers, she worked with decision-makers and stakeholders to address this issue and promote newborn survival. Ms Sammy spearheaded newborn resuscitation mentorship in her county, travelling to all eight sub-counties in Kitui. Her initiatives have contributed to a reduction in child mortality in the region.

In recognition of her outstanding work, Ms Sammy received the Nurse-led Initiative of the Year Award from H.E. Margaret Kenyatta in 2021 and was honoured as a Trailblazer in Reproductive Health by the President of Kenya in 2022.

Nine years ago, she won the International Neonatal Nursing Excellence Award for her role in training mothers to reduce infant mortality.

Neonatal nursing is the specialised care of newborn babies up to 28 days after birth.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, praised the dedication and hard work of nurses around the world. He emphasised that the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is a way to recognise and celebrate their dedication.

Millions of nurses around the world work hard every day to serve their patients and are at the heart of the healthcare ecosystem. The Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is our way of recognising and celebrating their dedication," said Dr Azad Moopen.

This year, more than 50,000 nurses applied for the prestigious award, with the top 10 finalists demonstrating remarkable contributions to the field of nursing.

"This year it was a difficult task for the distinguished judges to shortlist the top 10 outstanding nurses. Each of the finalists has had a remarkable career and has made significant contributions to the field of nursing. We wish them all the very best," he added.

Ms Sammy will now join the other nine finalists in a public voting process, followed by a final assessment by the Grand Jury. The award ceremony will take place on Friday 12 May 2023 - International Nurses Day - and the winner will receive a grand prize of $250,000.