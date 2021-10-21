Breaking News: You have 14 days to appoint judges, High Court tells Uhuru

Phoebe Okowa.
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenyan legal scholar endorsed by AU for seat on United Nations body

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s candidate for a seat on the International Law Commission received a boost after the African Union endorsed her bid to become the first African woman to sit on the United Nations body.

