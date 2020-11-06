Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru to face ICC judge today

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru will today make his initial appearance at the International Criminal Court (ICC) where prosecutors accuse him of interfering with witnesses.

The Hague-based tribunal issued an arrest warrant against Mr Gicheru and Mr Philip Bett in 2015. The lawyer finally surrendered on Monday.

ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked Kenya to hand over Mr Bett and Mr Walter Barasa, who are also wanted on claims of corruptly influencing witnesses.

Mr Gicheru will appear in court from his detention centre via video link. He will be informed of the crimes he faces and the procedure expected to be followed during the confirmation of charges hearing.

Confirmation of charges

“A person subject to a warrant of arrest...shall appear before the pre-trial chamber, in the presence of the prosecutor, promptly upon arriving at the court so as to be informed of the crimes he or she is alleged to have committed, his or her rights under the statute and the procedure to be followed regarding the confirmation of charges,” ICC said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hearing shall be held on a partially virtual basis.

To fulfil the requirements by the rules of the court that hearings shall be held in public, and that the publicity may extend beyond the courtroom, the ICC has authorised the taking of photographs in the pre-trial chamber “at the start of the initial appearance..after all persons present have taken their seats”.

Read: ICC issues arrest warrant against Kenyan journalist Walter Barasa

Mr Gicheru will appear before Ms Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou, the 64-year-old Benin national born in Cote d’Ivoire, and who has been an ICC judge from March 2018.

The Eldoret-based lawyer is said to have bribed or attempted to bribe six people, offering each between Sh500,000 and Sh5 million, so that they could withdraw as prosecution witnesses in the crimes against humanity charges that faced Deputy President William Ruto and radio presenter Joshua arap Sang.

“There has existed, from at least April 2013, a criminal scheme designed to systematically approach and corruptly influence witnesses of the prosecutor through bribery and other methods of inducement in exchange for their withdrawal as prosecution witnesses and/or recantation of their statements,” the ICC said in March 2015 when it issued arrest warrants against Mr Gicheru and Mr Bett.

Finalised agreements

The prosecution added that the scheme “has been run in an organised manner and with a clear distribution of tasks”.

“Gicheru has been a manager and coordinator of the scheme, meaning he has finalised agreements with corrupted witnesses, organised the formalisation of their withdrawal and handled payment. The role of Philip Kipkoech Bett has been to contact the witnesses, at least some of whom they knew previously, and to make initial proposals before bringing them to the managers,” ICC said.

In issuing the warrants, the court said Mr Barasa played a similar role in the same scheme. It issued an arrest warrant for him in August 2013.

The ICC chief prosecutor on Wednesday asked Kenya to hand Mr Barasa and Mr Bett over to the court as she praised Mr Gicheru for surrendering.

Ms Bensouda took over from Mr Luis Moreno Ocampo who started the prosecution of the Kenyan cases.

“I call on Kenyan authorities to fulfil their obligations under the Rome Statute and ensure the surrender of the remaining two suspects...so that their guilt or innocence...may be determined in a court of law,” the prosecutor said.

“The integrity of witnesses is essential for the determination of truth. Within its means and mandate, my office is committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals who attempt to pervert the course of justice by interfering with ICC witnesses. Interfering with the attendance or testimony of witnesses or retaliating against them are serious crimes under the Rome Statute.”

If found guilty, Mr Gicheru, Mr Bett and Mr Barasa face up to five years in prison, fines or both.

“These warrants of arrest against Gicheru, Bett and Barasa underscore my unwavering commitment to using measures available under the Rome Statute...to safeguard the integrity of the court,” she said.

Mr Wilfred Nderitu, the legal representative of victims in the Ruto and Sang case, told the Nation that there is a possibility of the trial being reopened if evidence by Mr Gicheru points to their culpability.

Additional reporting by Onyango K’Onyango