Kenyan law academic Phoebe Okowa elected to International Law Commission

Phoebe Okowa.

Phoebe Okowa. She is a professor of public international law at Queen Mary University in London.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenyan law professor Phoebe Okowa was on Friday elected to sit on the International Law Commission, becoming the African woman to sit on a legal advisory body for the United Nations.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.