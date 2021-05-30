Kenyan palaeontologist honoured for key fossil finds

Paleontologist Kamoya Kimeu

Paleontologist Kamoya Kimeu labelling fossils after field work. He is set to be awarded a honorary doctorate degree from the Case Western Reserve University in the United States in an event scheduled for May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

At first, he was reluctant to take up the job. Digging up the ground to find fossils did not bode well with the people of his tribe, the Akamba, who abhor touching the dead.

