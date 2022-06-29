Kenyan firm Medbook partners with German investor

Kenyan leading digital healthcare and insuretech solutions provider Medbook has partnered with a German investor as it seeks to expand its reach in Kenya and beyond.

This is after ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) acquired a 30 per cent equity stake at the firm becoming the largest single shareholder in the process.

Medbook, established in 2014 as a joint venture between @iLabAfrica-Strathmore University and alumni of Strathmore School led by Dr Polly Okello, provides claims management systems to insurance companies.

This is in addition to hospital management systems to hospitals with the services used by more than 250 hospitals and three million people across three African countries.

Balance sheet

Speaking during the event, Founder and CEO of Medbook Dr Okello said the funding will strengthen Medbook’s balance sheet to better serve large insurance companies and hospitals by strengthening their digital infrastructure.

He explained that the investment in the digital healthcare infrastructure will be a key enabler to boost innovation, skills development, capacity building and job creation across the region.

“We are excited to close this investment with ZEP-RE and DEG, and we are hopeful that their investments will foster digital inclusion by increasing access to reliable and quality claims management systems and health management systems to both insurance companies and hospitals,” said Dr Okello.

Another investor in Medbook is the German development finance institution DEG which provides funds for new investments of early-stage SMEs aimed at scaling innovative business models with high development impact.

The investment in Medbook Kenya solidifies the long-standing partnership between ZEP-RE and DEG with African tech companies. The funding will support the growth aspirations of Medbook as it aims to be at the forefront of digital health transformation in Africa.

This is especially prevalent in addressing the inherent access to quality healthcare in Africa. Collaboration between health, information, communication technology, investors and other sectors is essential to improve access to healthcare and the achievement of universal health coverage.

ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company) Managing Director and CEO Ms Hope Murera said the joint investment will form a firm foundation for attaining the ambitious universal health coverage in Africa which its successful deployment in large scale, she said, faces several challenges on the continent such as funding.

“We believe that our partnership will unlock Medbook’s growth potential for its wide scale deployment in Africa,” said Ms Murera.

For her part, Petra Kotte, Head of DEG’s Banking and German Business division said the funding to Medbook is aimed at improving the entire health value chain, from patient to doctor and hospital to (re)insurance.

“We are witnessing a significant acceleration of Africa’s digital healthcare transformation. The service with a web-based digital data-platform contributes to a more efficient health and insurance sector,” she said.

Medbook’s flagship products are Mediclaim, Med360+ and Medapp with Mediclaim being an end-to-end insurance claims management software solution that enables health service providers to efficiently process health insurance claims and insurance companies to receive claims on a real time basis.

The product uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraud incidences that have plagued the medical insurance industry.

Med360+ is an online health management system that can be used in clinics, private practices, health centers and large-scale hospitals to manage the entire patient journey from registration to discharge. Currently, it has been rolled out in over 250 health facilities across Africa.