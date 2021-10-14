Dr Walter Otieno
Kenyan doctor at centre of ground-breaking malaria vaccine

By  Angeline Ochieng

A top Kenyan scientist who participated in a ground-breaking medical research is confident of a malaria-free future after the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the first vaccine for children.

