Kenyan Daniel Mutai wins prestigious global education award

Kenya is yet again a shining example in academics after a former principal of a leading institution in Nakuru was feted by the World Federation of Colleges and Polytechnics at the weekend.

Dr Daniel Mutai, who managed the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, got a bronze medal during the WFCP 2022 Congress in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain, on Friday.

He becomes the first-ever Kenyan to win the award.

Ms Dawn Ward of the United Kingdom, the president of WFCP, won the gold while Dr Jane Ngobia of Sheridan College in Toronto, Canada, got the silver.

Dr Mutai was among 700 participants from 50 countries and six continents who participated in the event that has put Kenya firmly on the world map.

A career educationist who retired in February, he was feted for his exemplary institutional and community leadership skills and inclusion.

“This is such a momentous and important occasion. It is quite difficult to put feelings into words. I’m indeed truly and deeply honoured to accept the Leadership in Diversity and Inclusion Award,” Dr Mutai said in his acceptance speech.

“This is a win for all educationists and leaders all over the world, who believe in the value of integrity, inclusivity, equity and diversity in leadership. I dedicate the award to managers of Tvet institutions, associations, colleges and polytechnics who are committed to setting global standards in leadership, and who seek to expand and offer equitable opportunities to communities globally.”

The soft-spoken don has been at the forefront in providing easy solutions that can be adopted and applied by post-secondary institutions to make a difference to the communities they serve.

“I pledge to continue with my efforts to champion diversity and inclusion, particularly in Tvet and bring about positive change for youth empowerment in Kenya and globally,” said Dr Mutai.

His work will now be part of the fourth volume of the World’s Best Practice Guide in Professional Technical Education and Training.

Dr Mutai has a B.Ed (Technology Education), an MA in Philosophy and a PhD in Education Communication and Technology from Moi University.

He also served at Bureti, Shamberere and Eldoret national polytechnics.