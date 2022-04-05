Kenyan arraigned in US court on wire fraud charges

A Kenyan is facing 10 counts of wire fraud and one of conspiracy for allegedly engaging in a scheme to deceive and defraud the government of Bernalillo County in New Mexico, United States.

If convicted, Oscar Kipkirui Ng’eno, 41, who is in the US on an immigrant visa, could face up to 20 years in prison for each count.

He was arraigned in a federal court on March 30 for defrauding the county of over Sh51 million as payment for products and services delivered between October and December 2019.

The US Department of Justice notes that the payment was wired to Mr Ng’eno after Bernalillo County received an email intended to appear to come from a legitimate vendor, CDW Government Inc., which had provided products and services to the county for which payment was due.

The spoofed email included a completed automated clearinghouse (ACH) form used by Bernalillo County to establish or change automated payments electronically to vendor bank accounts.

“The email also included an image of a voided check showing the same routing and account numbers listed on the ACH form. The email provided a telephone number that was represented as a contact number for CDW, but actually belonged to Mr Ng’eno,” the department stated.

Consequently, the county sent payments to an account owned and controlled by Mr Ng’eno totaling US$447,372.89.

“Mr Ng’eno then allegedly distributed a portion of the funds to his co-conspirators, including by issuing checks totaling USD98,930,” the statement adds.

The US Attorney for the District of New Mexico Fred J. Federici called on citizens to scrutinise email addresses and contact information more closely to avoid falling prey to the evolving strategies deployed by thieves and fraudsters.

“The responsibility for these crimes rests entirely with the perpetrators. However, we can each do our part by taking every precaution, such as scrutinizing email addresses and verifying contact information. We will do our part by prosecuting those who attempt to deceive our citizens and institutions,” he cautioned.

Mr Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, reiterated the importance of government agencies and businesses learning as much as they can about internet fraud and how to protect themselves.