Kenya warns diplomatic missions misusing flights to Somalia

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Somalia and Kenya temporarily restored diplomatic relations on May 6 following intervention by Qatar.

Kenya has warned foreign diplomatic missions including the United Nations that they risk being stopped from flying into and out of Somalia from Nairobi.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Hope for Kenyans stuck in India as travel allowed

  2. Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 88 to 170,735

  3. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  4. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  5. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.