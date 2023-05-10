Kenya, United Kingdom in security deal

Regular police officers and those from specialised tactical units are set to benefit from a training agreement signed by Kenya and the United Kingdom.

This is in bid to increase their capacity to combat sophisticated crimes such as illicit financial flows through money laundering, terror financing and cybercrime.

The two countries will further share intelligence to enhance maritime and aviation security following Wednesday's strengthening of pre-existing security pacts between them.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki explained the pacts that began in 2015 were refreshed in 2018 and expanded to include the training aspect and cooperation on maritime and aviation security.

“We have just signed a new phase to allow Kenya and the UK to continue collaborating in the fight against terrorism, cybercrime, organised trans-boundary crime including but not limited to trafficking in persons and illicit financial flows and a wide ally of cooperation to ensure that our criminal justice system is able to help the country to be stable and safe for all our citizens and them that are lawfully in the country,” he said during a joint briefing with the UK State Security Minister Mr Tom Tugendhat.

This will include strengthening investigation and prosecution of terror related cases through specialised courts.

It will also extend to regional security in recognition of Kenya’s role in pacifying Eastern DRC, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan and Somalia.

“Kenya recognizes that this agreement involves the said friendly countries in the region and therefore the operationalization shall be guided by cordial engagement with our neighbors for purposes of mutual respect and the principle of state sovereignty,” a joint statement by the two countries noted.

The agreements will see both collaborate on extradition requests, recovery of proceeds of crime and corruption, reduction of terrorists’ exploitation of the internet and social media for radicalization and terror financing and in development of protection mechanisms for critical national infrastructure and in Aviation, UK will promote Kenya as the lead aviation security within East Africa and the wider continent.

CS Kindiki said Kenya will leverage the UK’s long experience in policing to enhance the National Police Service’s capabilities to respond to the ever changing security challenges faced by the country.

“We have decided to have a two pronged approach to our policing one being to continue strengthening the ordinary day to day policing activities and at the same time continually develop the capacity of our tactical specialised units within the National Police Service that help us to combat and prevent sophisticated criminal activities including cattle rustling, banditry and money laundering,” added the CS.

Minister Tugendhat said the agreements are based on the needs of the populations of the two countries.

“The reality is that the isolation of the old days doesn’t exist anymore. The challenges that face the region at sea, on land and in cyberspace challenge us both and working together is the only way to secure British people, just as it’s the only way to secure the Kenyan people. This partnership is built on a deep history of friendship and is exactly what we need to be doing together,” said the Minister.

He also expressed gratitude for the sending of Kenyan troops to the King’s coronation in London last week.

Kenya is amongst the commonwealth countries that deployed its armed forces for “The Kings Procession”- Kings procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back during King Charles III and his wife Camila’s coronation on Saturday last week.