Kenya, UAE in talks to end Covid-related flight bans – Omamo

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways plane

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways plane in flight. Kenya says it will consider allowing Emirati aircraft only after negotiations with Abu Dhabi to reopen their airspace on Kenyan flights.

Photo credit: Frederic J. Brown | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya says it will consider allowing Emirati aircraft only after negotiations with Abu Dhabi to reopen their airspace on Kenyan flights.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.