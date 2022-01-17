Kenya to open embassy in Hungary as two nations sign deals

János Áder

President Uhuru Kenyatta with visiting Hungarian President János Áder and his wife Anita Herczegh at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  PSCU

Kenya will open a new embassy in Budapest, Hungary, as part of plans to expand the reach to Central Europe, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday.

