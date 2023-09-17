Kenya, Tanzania sign pact on Mara ecosystem conservation

Kenya and Tanzania have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint transboundary water resources management for the Mara River to conserve the ecosystem.

The MoU, signed in Mugumu, Serengeti District, Tanzania during this year's annual Mara Day celebrations on September 15. The event was organised by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), the two countries and other partners.

It coincided with the migration of over one million wildebeest from the Serengeti National Park in Tanzania to the Masai Mara Game Reserve in Kenya.

“The migration, often referred to as the Eighth Wonder of the World, not only captivates nature lovers but also generates substantial revenue for both East African countries through the influx of tourists who flock to witness this remarkable phenomenon,” LVBC Executive Secretary Masinde Bwire said, adding that the MoU will boost conservation in the basin.

East African Community Affairs Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat said the Mara River ecosystem requires concerted efforts between the two nations to manage.

“The ecosystem plays an important role in supporting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people in our farms, towns and settlements by providing water for domestic use and supporting agricultural and commercial activities. It also supports the economies of both partner states, particularly the tourism sector, as it is home to magnificent wildlife and world-renowned tourist sites,” Mr Dubat said.

During the celebrations, delegates, including researchers and scientists agreed to identify and map major pollution hotspots and develop a water quality plan for the Mara River to be implemented by the two countries.

They also made key recommendations for managing the resource, including promoting and investing in climate-smart agriculture, nature-based solutions, ecosystem-based adaptation, and the use of renewable energy to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change. Further, they agreed to pursue and unlock private sector financing and investment to promote sustainable tourism, biodiversity conservation and pollution control in the Mara river basin.

According to the MoU, the two nations will collaborate in the application of artificial intelligence, earth observation and other innovative technologies to support knowledge generation and monitoring for decision support.

Kenya and Tanzania will also initiate a Mara River Basin Water Fund to maximise the conservation of the ecosystem while empowering women, youth and other marginalised groups for more inclusive and sustainable development.

The two countries will also make budgetary provisions and prioritize interventions in the Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem, including Mara Day Celebrations in their respective budgets.

They will equally intensify and diversify resource mobilization initiatives for a broad-based multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder transboundary programme to catalyse sustainable management and development of the Masai Mara-Serengeti ecosystem.

According to the MoU, the countries will embrace and integrate indigenous knowledge and practices of targeted communities in ecosystem conservation and management including policy, programming, and on-ground interventions.

Support of the implementation of Mara River Transboundary Water Allocation Plan, including both upstream and down-stream parts of the basin will also be a key undertaking between Kenya and Tanzania.