Kenya, South Korea sign Sh.9.4 bn Konza University deal

Principal Secretary State department for university education and research Amb. Simon Nabukwesi (left) and Mr Jung Hoon Seo, the director of Bomi Engineering and Construction Company, during the contract signing ceremony on April 21, 2021.


Photo credit: Jared Nyabuti | KNA

By  Jackline Macharia

What you need to know:

  • The university will be the first top Science and Technology University in the region.
  • The university will be modelled on the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

Kenya and South Korea has signed an agreement that will see the Asian nation contribute Sh9.4 billion towards the establishment of the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and technology (KAIST) to be constructed at the Konza technopolis.

