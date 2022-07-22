Kenya selected for mass trial of drug regulators call harmful

Kenya has been selected for a mass drug administration trial of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug discovered in 1975 and used to treat head lice and heartworms in cattle.

This comes after a similar trial was conducted in Mopeia district, Mozambique, under the BOHEMIA project, which seeks to find out whether the popular veterinary drug can be used to treat malaria.

Experts will start the malaria trial in Kwale County in partnership with the Kenya Medical Research Institute and the Kemri Wellcome Trust research programme.

The trial seeks to answer several questions in parallel, said Marta Maia, co-principal investigator in Kenya.

“Gone are the days of siloed health research. Today, we have scientists, entomologists, anthropologists and community health workers, all sharing the same table,” she said.

Kwale County covers 3,200 square kilometres and is known for its hot and humid climate, with two rainy seasons in the first part of the year and towards the end, ideal for mosquitos to thrive, the investigator said.

“Ranging from 20-30 percent, it has the highest malaria prevalence in Kenya’s coastal region,” the researchers said in a statement.

“Msambweni and Lungalunga, sub-counties in Kwale have been chosen as the target regions for the MDA [mass drug administration] as their homogenous, rural population of over 375,000 inhabitants can self-contain the full study.

“Unlike in the Mopeia district, where a full census was conducted for the MDA, in Kwale, the project will only undertake a demographic survey as there is pre-existing data from the national census of Kenya.”

Besides the epidemiological merits of choosing Kwale, they explained, the site is also one of the areas with the highest cattle density in eastern Africa, a factor that will be greatly beneficial for the project, which will simultaneously evaluate the role of animals in malaria transmission along with that of humans.

“Mapping has shown significant overlap between the cattle-owning and malaria-affected populations,” the researchers said.

Mr Joseph Mwangangi, a co-principal investigator, said this would strengthen the data generated.

“The only thing that Mozambique and Kenya have in common is perhaps malaria. These are two countries with very different epidemiology, social structures, and climate conditions and such diversity of data will play a crucial role in informing policy decisions in the future,” he said

The trial will mainly assess the safety and efficacy of ivermectin to break malaria transmission at the community level. But it will also include five sub-studies on demography, health economics and animal health, entomology and environmental impact.

“After the first step of selecting the target community for the MDA, the team will commence community engagement activities to make way for the smooth introduction of the demographic survey,” the researchers said.

“The MDA, which is the backbone of this project, is expected to take place around May 2023.”

The environmental impact sub-study, they said, is unique to this trial and will be led by Virginia Tech, a research university in the United States.

“This sub-study will assess whether mass administration of ivermectin to humans and cattle will have any subsequent negative environmental effects,” the researchers said.

“Meanwhile, the entomology team in Kenya will be following the footsteps of the work done in Mopeia where a locally designed insectary and laboratory were set up to study local mosquito populations.”

Whereas in Mopeia the work was carried out by a large group of fieldworkers who had to be trained for the project, Kwale already has up to 670 trained volunteer community health workers who will help the BOHEMIA team with certain aspects of fieldwork, said project manager Mary Mael.

“Having overcome obstacles like disruptions during the early waves of the Covid-19 pandemic and multiple devastating cyclones in Mozambique, the team has come out stronger,” she said.

“We are motivated and excited for this next phase of the project, and ready to jump through any future hoops we may face. Hopefully, all the hard work will have been worth it when we have a new addition to the malaria control toolbox.”

In August last year, in response to a Nation query on the use of ivermectin, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) made it clear that it only approved the drug to treat lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis, one of many neglected tropical diseases.

The issue came up after the Nation established that several hospitals in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi were using ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients, even after it was declared unfit for human use by the national pharmaceutical regulator.

“Current evidence does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of Covid-19, and thus is not licensed for use in management of Covid-19 in Kenya,” PPB said.

The Health ministry pointed out that the drug is harmful to humans.

“Ivermectin is currently on international health regulators’ radar — it is seen to be potentially harmful as per the World Health Organisation.”