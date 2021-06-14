Kenya says Mogadishu embassy to reopen ‘soon’, diplomats free to return

President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Mohamed Farmaajo

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, during his inauguration ceremony in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a note sent to Mogadishu on Monday, the  Foreign Affairs ministry in Kenya also asked Somalia to go ahead and reopen its mission in Nairobi, closed in December last year.

Kenya says it is prepared to reopen the embassy in Somalia, following an invitation by Mogadishu on Saturday.

