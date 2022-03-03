Kenya’s Prof Miriam Were nominated for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Prof Miriam Were

Prof Miriam Were. She has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize award.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Kenya’s Prof Miriam Were, known for her work in public health, has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.