Uhuru and Farmaajo
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya’s options in Somalia border dispute after ruling

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

The International Court of Justice has set the stage for confrontation between Kenya and Somalia after Nairobi vowed to reject the verdict on the Indian Ocean boundary dispute with Mogadishu.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.