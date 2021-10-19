News

Prime

Kenya’s options in sea border dispute with Somalia

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Legal experts say Kenya has multiple options for dealing with a recent adverse judgment of a top world court on the maritime dispute with Somalia instead of the open defiance.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.