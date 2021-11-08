Kenya's Muslim community to hold protests over rights violations

Starting this Friday, Kenyan Muslims will embark on a series of protests over increasing cases of enforced disappearances and human rights violations by security officers.

This is according to Hassan Ole Naado, the national chairman of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem), who said the protests will be held every Friday starting November 12, and will go on until action has been taken against law enforcement officers behind the abductions.

Additionally, all Friday summons in Kenyan mosques will be dedicated to teachings against gross violations of human rights.

The rallying call follows the release of Prof Hassan Nandwa in the wee hours of Monday morning. His family reported that he was dumped in Mwingi around 1am, but his client Elgiva Bwire, a terror convict who was recently released from prison, is still missing.

"For 12 days, Prof Hassan Nandwa a well-respected Islamic scholar, academician and lawyer was abducted by state security agencies who held him against his will leaving his family traumatized and in a state of agony. His only crime was that he was discharging his professional duties as an advocate of the High Court," the statement said.

"Apart from Prof Nandwa, many Muslims and Kenyans have borne the brunt of being victims of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings...More than 133 people have been killed and disappeared this year alone. Since 2007 over 1,000 people have been killed and disappeared in the hands of security agencies. Of all this only 28 cases are in courts," Ole Naado added.

In Nairobi, a demo will be held outside Jamia Mosque after prayers and a similar programme replicated at Makadara grounds in Mombasa under the guidance of local Muslim leaders.