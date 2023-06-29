Kenya's development spend at lowest in 8 years

Spending on development projects has dipped by 23.4 per cent in the first 10 months of the financial year, with funds redirected to recurrent expenditure amid below-target tax revenue collections.

Hit with a cash crunch owing to growing debt servicing and below-par collection of tax revenue by the Kenya Revenue Authority, President William Ruto’s administration has, through two supplementary budgets, adjusted its spending priorities, the net effect being reductions in the overall development budget.

In the original Sh3.342 trillion budget for the financial year 2022/23 approved last year, recurrent expenditure was allocated Sh1.387 trillion while development expenditure was allocated Sh711.5 billion. Following the signing of the Supplementary Appropriations (No. 2) Bill, 2023 by President Ruto on Monday, the budget for recurrent spending rose to Sh1.506 trillion while development spend reduced to Sh579.21 billion.

The reduced spending has largely affected development projects initiated by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

By April, the government had committed Sh314.3 billion to development spending, according to fresh data from the Central Bank of Kenya. This is a sharp decline compared to Sh410.49 billion that had been spent in the preceding 12 months to April last year. It is the lowest development spend in more than eight years.

Development spend was Sh512.22 billion as at April 2015 but has been rising and falling in subsequent financial years. For instance, it hit a peak of Sh530.71 billion in April 2017, but subsequent development expenditures have fallen below this level since then to hit Sh314.3 billion in April this year.

The second supplementary budget for 2022/23 signed by the President reduced overall expenditure by Sh25.5 billion compared to the first supplementary budget passed earlier this year.

The reduction comprises an increase in recurrent expenditure amounting to Sh9.5 billion and reduction of development spending by Sh35 billion.

“The scaling down in spending is in line with the government’s fiscal consolidation efforts in light of debt servicing payments,” said a dispatch from State House.

One of the biggest losers in the development funds cut is the Ministry of Health, whose budget was slashed by Sh5.22 billion.

“Reduction is on account of budget rationalisation due to low absorption and alignment of budget estimates to the revised fiscal framework,” said Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Another major loser was the State Department for Sports, whose capital spend was cut by Sh3.79 billion in the mini budget.

This comes at a time the government is seeking to establish fund that will collect cash to fund development projects to reduce reliance on funding from loans and taxes. The fund will initially be injected with monies collected from the government’s privatisation programme.