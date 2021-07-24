Kenya's Covid positivity rate shoots up to 13.9pc, death toll at 3,849

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya Saturday increased by 847 to 196,745, the Health ministry announced, saying the positivity rate had jumped from the 11.4 percent recorded the previous day to 13.9 percent.

This followed the analysis of 6,080 samples within 24 hours, raising the number of tests carried out so far to 2,087,582.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was five months old and the oldest 97 years. Kenyans numbered 820 and foreigners 27 whereas 485 were male and 362 female.

Nairobi County remained in the lead with 397 of the new infections and was followed by Busia with 66, Kiambu 58, Nakuru 46, Mombasa 40, Nyeri 35, Machakos 29, Kilifi 23, Turkana 17, Kitui 14, Murang’a 12, Kericho 11 and Kirinyaga and Nyandarua 10 each.

Garissa, Kajiado and Siaya had eight cases each, Homa Bay seven, Kisumu, Bungoma and Uasin Gishu six each, Migori five, Vihiga four, Lamu and Nyamira three each, Meru, Narok, West Pokot and Laikipia two each, and Taita Taveta, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Embu, Kakamega, Kisii and Kwale one each.

In a statement to media houses, CS Kagwe further announced 11 more deaths, one in the last 24 hours 10 confirmed after an audit of facility records in July, raising the death toll in Kenya to 3,849.

The CS also reported that another 722 patients had recovered from the disease, 567 of them under home-based isolation and care and 155 in hospitals across the country, raising the total to 185,607.

Hospitalisations

By Saturday, CS Kagwe said, 1,277 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 3,705 had been registered under the home-based isolated and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 167 were in intensive care units — 35 of them on ventilator support, 80 on supplemental oxygen and 52 under observation.

Another 366 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 323 of them being in general wards and 43 in high dependency units.

By Saturday, 1,670,941 vaccine doses had been administered across the country. People who had received the first dose numbered 1,046,526 while those who had received their second doses numbered 624,415.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 59.7 percent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 per cent). The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.3 per cent.

Among those who had received their second doses were 194763 people aged 58 years and above, 110,823 health workers, 89,482 teachers, 49,512security officers and 179,835 ungrouped individuals.

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 6,380,914 as of Friday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 161,772 while 5,589,196 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa at 2,342,330 while the northern African country Morocco reported 567,758 cases as of Friday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

On Thursday, the Africa CDC disclosed that African countries have only acquired about 82.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far.

It said around 1.39 percent of Africa's total population have received a full vaccine regimen, with 61.3 million doses having been administered.