Kenya's Covid positivity rate shoots up to 13.9pc, death toll at 3,849

Covid vaccination at KNH

A banner outside Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi on March 5, 2021 notifies members of the public of free vaccination against Covid-19.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • By Saturday, CS Kagwe said, 1,277 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 3,705 had been registered under the home-based isolated and care programme.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya Saturday increased by 847 to 196,745, the Health ministry announced, saying the positivity rate had jumped from the 11.4 percent recorded the previous day to 13.9 percent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.