Kenya's Covid positivity rate jumps to 14.2pc with 976 new cases

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday shot up to 14.2 percent as 976 new infections were recorded following analysis of 6,896 samples over the past 24 hours.

Kenya's positivity rate has been above 10 percent for the last few days, standing at 13.9 percent on Saturday, 12.2 percent on Sunday and 13.5 percent on Monday.

The rate is calculated by dividing the number of new cases with the number of samples, and multiplying that by 100. It changes every day, given the new statistics released every 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the number of confirmed infections, since the first one last March, rose to 198,935 while the number of tests carried out so far stood at 2,103,997.

Of the new patients, 939 were Kenyans and 37 foreigners, 508 female and 468 male, the youngest one-year- old and the oldest 99.

Nairobi County accounted for 460 of the new patients, Mombasa 61, Kiambu 48, Makueni 43, Kilifi 39, Uasin Gishu 36, Nakuru 27, Machakos 21, Siaya 19, Murang’a and Trans Nzoia 18 each, Nyandarua 16, Kitui and Migori 14 each and Kericho 13.

Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties followed with 12 cases each, Kajiado 11, Turkana 10, Kisumu nine, Busia and Taita Taveta eight each, Embu and Garissa seven each, Baringo six, Narok, Laikipia and Nandi five each, Kakamega and Nyamira four each and Kisii three.

Bomet, Kwale, Mandera and Meru each reported two new infections while Vihiga, Wajir, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Tana River had one each.

CS Kagwe, in a statement to media houses, also announced 969 more recoveries, 856 of them under home-based care and 113 in hospitals countrywide, raising the count to 187,563.

The CS further noted that 10 more patients had succumbed to the virus, but explained that these were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in March, June and July. This raised the death toll to 3,882.

As of Tuesday, the ministry said, some 1,276 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 3,613 patients were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 172 were in intensive care units, 37 of them on ventilator support, 84 on supplemental oxygen and 51 under observation.

Another 395 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 349 of them in general wards and 46 in high dependency units.

As of Monday, a total of 1,682,899 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 1,049,847 being first doses and 633,052 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 60.3 percent while the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.3 percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 197,142 people aged 58 years and above, 111,938 health workers, 90,962 teachers, 50,319 security officers and 182,691 ungrouped people.