Kenya's Covid positivity rate jumps to 14.2pc with 976 new cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe speaks during the opening of a high dependency maternity and new born unit at the Othaya-Kenyatta National Hospital Annex in Nyeri County on May 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's positivity rate has been above 10 percent for the last few days, standing at 13.9 percent on Saturday, 12.2 percent on Sunday and 13.5 percent on Monday.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Tuesday shot up to 14.2 percent as 976 new infections were recorded following analysis of 6,896 samples over the past 24 hours.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.