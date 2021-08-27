Kenya records 932 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.9pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the press during a visit to Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kitale on August 27, 2021

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 233,801 after 932 more people tested positive.

