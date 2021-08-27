Kenya records 932 Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 9.9pc

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 233,801 after 932 more people tested positive.

The new infections were from a sample size of 9,424 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now 9.9 per cent, a drop from 12.9 per cent the previous day.

Of the cases, 909 are Kenyans, while 23 are foreigners. The youngest is an 11-month-old infant, while the oldest is 100-years-old.

Cumulative tests conducted since Covid-19 was first reported in the country now stands at 2,352,240.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 282, Kiambu 91, Kitui 66, Nakuru 65, Kajiado 62, Murang’a 46, Marsabit 32, Machakos 29, Garissa 25, Nyandarua 21, Tharaka Nithi 20, Isiolo 17, Mandera 14, Turkana 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Mombasa 11, Laikipia 11, Meru 10, Busia 10, Kakamega 9, Kisii 9, Tana River 8, Lamu 8, Homa Bay 6, Kericho 6, Bungoma 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nyeri 5, Kilifi 5, Makueni 5, Migori 4, Wajir 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Embu 3, Kisumu 3, Nandi 2, Narok 2, Siaya 1, Trans Nzoia 1, West Pokot 1 and Bomet 1.

The country also reported 31 deaths from the virus; one occurred in the last 24 hours, while 30 were reported late after conducting facility audits in July and August 2021.

This now pushes Kenya's total Covid-19 deaths to 4,666.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (second left) during a visit to Trans Nzoia County Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kitale on August 27, 2021 Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who was in Trans Nzoia county on Friday to assess health projects, also announced that 1,457 patients have recovered from the disease. 1,309 of these were from the home-based care programme while 148 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 218,228, of whom 176,349 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,879 are from various health facilities.

The CS further confirmed that 1,953 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 8,022 are under home-based care.

161 patients are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), 108 of whom are on ventilatory support and 49 on supplemental oxygen. Four patients are under observation.

Another 699 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 627 in general wards and 72 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As at Thursday, a total of 2,693,039 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 1,894,240, while the second doses are 798,799.