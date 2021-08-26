Kenya’s Covid cases rise by 817 with 12.9pc positivity rate

Kenya has Thursday reordered 817 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,350 tested in the last 24 hours, with a positivity of 12.9 per cent, up from 12.8 per cent on Wednesday.

From the new cases, 802 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners and 427 are females while 390 are males. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years. This now brings the total confirmed positive cases to 232,869 and cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,342,816.

Nairobi County leads in the number of infections with 215 cases followed Kiambu 110, Nakuru 45, Kericho 44, Uasin Gishu 35, Kajiado 32, Machakos 32, Nyandarua 31, Kitui 30, Makueni 28, Kilifi 24, Garissa 24, Nyeri 23, Murang’a 21, Kirinyaga 14, Embu 13, Kisii 12, Laikipia 11, Tana River 10, Busia 8, Mombasa 7, Kakamega 6, Narok 6, Lamu 6, Baringo 5, Nandi 5, Siaya 4, Homa Bay 3, Samburu 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 2, Marsabit 1, Meru 1, Kisumu 1 and Vihiga 1.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 644 more patients have recovered from the disease, with 559 of them from the home-based isolation and care programme while 85 are from various hospitals across Kenya.

Total recoveries now stand at 216,771, of whom 175,040 are from the home-based care while 41,731 are from various hospitals.

Deaths

Mr Kagwe further announced that 35 more deaths have been recorded, one of them in the last 24 hours while 34 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in July and August 2021. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 4,635.

The Health CS also noted that 1,972 patients are currently admitted to various hospitals countrywide while 8,674 are under the home-based care programme. There are 156 patients under intensive care, 126 of whom are on ventilatory support and 30 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 697 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 621 of them in general wards and 76 in high dependency units.