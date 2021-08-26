Kenya’s Covid cases rise by 817 with 12.9pc positivity rate

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaks at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret on August 26, 2021. He said 2.6 million Kenyans have so far been vaccinated.

Photo credit: Stanley Kimuge | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has Thursday reordered 817 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,350 tested in the last 24 hours, with a positivity of 12.9 per cent, up from 12.8 per cent on Wednesday.

