Kenya's Covid infections rise by 452 to nearly 188,000

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday reached 187,977 after 452 more infections were found following the analysis of 4,876 samples for the disease.

The positivity rate stood at 9.3 percent while the number of tests carried out rose to 2,006,662.

Of the new patients, 436 were Kenyans and 16 foreigners, 231 male and 221 female, the youngest eight months old and the oldest 89 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 169 of the cases, Mombasa 36, Uasin Gishu, Busia and Makueni 27 each, Kiambu 26, Kilifi 15, Nakuru and Kajiado 13 each and Kakamega 10.

Kisumu recorded nine new cases, Kericho, Garissa and Siaya eight each, Vihiga seven, Kwale, Kisii, Nyeri, Murang’a six each, Kirinyaga five, Bungoma, Homa Bay and Trans Nzoia three each, Kitui two, and Machakos, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Taita Taveta, Bomet, Embu, Turkana and West Pokot one each.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

As of Friday, a total of 1,151 patients were being treated at health facilities countrywide while 4,242 patients were in the home-based care programme.

Of those admitted, 128 were in ICU, 40 of them on ventilator support, 58 on supplemental oxygen and 30 under observation.

Another 201 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 174 of them in general wards and 27 in HDU.

Death toll

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, also announced that the death toll had risen by two to 3,718, but explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records between June 29 and July 7.

CS Kagwe further reported that 1,327 more patients had recovered from the disease, 1,272 of them at home and 55 in hospital, raising the count to 177,783.

As of Friday, a total of 1,530,551 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 1,025,427 were first does while 505,124 were second doses.

Among those who had received their second doses were 156,502 people aged 58 and above, 97,013 health workers, 69,612 teachers, 39,778 security officers and 142,219 ungrouped people.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 49.3 percent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.94 percent.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Africa summary

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,784,641 as of Thursday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 148,832 while 5,064,005 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.