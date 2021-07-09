Kenya's Covid infections rise by 452 to nearly 188,000

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

What you need to know:

  • As of Friday, a total of 1,151 patients were being treated at health facilities countrywide while 4,242 patients were in the home-based care programme.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday reached 187,977 after 452 more infections were found following the analysis of 4,876 samples for the disease.

