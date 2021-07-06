Kenya's Covid infections rise by 400 to 186,453

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House Nairobi on March 29, 2021, on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako  &  Xinhua

What you need to know:

  • Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, also announced that the death toll had risen by seven to 3,697, but explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in June.

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday reached 186,453 after 400 more infections were found following the analysis of 5,068 samples for the disease.

