Kenya's Covid infections rise by 400 to 186,453

Kenya’s number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday reached 186,453 after 400 more infections were found following the analysis of 5,068 samples for the disease.

The positivity rate stood at 7.9 percent while the number of test carried out rose to 1,989,066.

Of the new patients, 386 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners, 220 males and 180 female, the youngest 12 days old and the oldest 97 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 155 of the cases, Kilifi 43, Uasin Gishu 34, Siaya 21, Kiambu 19, Busia 18, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 13, Nyamira and Nakuru 11 each, Narok six, Kwale, Marsabit and Murang’a five each, and Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kisii and Homa Bay four each.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Bomet, Kajiado, Kakamega and Kitui each had three cases, Kericho and Migori two each, and Machakos, Trans Nzoia, Embu, Turkana, West Pokot and Garissa one each.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,133 patients were being treated at health facilities countrywide while 5,387 patients were in the home-based care programme.

Of those admitted, 113 were in ICU, 35 of them on ventilator support, 46 on supplemental oxygen and 37 under observation.

Another 185 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 163 of them in general wards and 22 in HDU.

Death toll

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in a statement to newsrooms, also announced that the death toll had risen by seven to 3,697, but explained that they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in June.

CS Kagwe further reported that 354 more patients had recovered from the disease, 259 of them at home and 95 in hospital, raising the count to 129,.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,495,120 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 1,020,120 were first does while 475,000 were second doses.

Among those who had received their second doses were 147,263 people aged 58 and above, 92,915 health workers, 65,125 teachers, 36,943 security officers and 132,754 ungrouped people.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 46.6 percent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 percent).

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 1.8 percent.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 5,698,966 as of Tuesday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 147,087 while 4,938,770 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt were the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa recorded the highest Covid-19 cases in Africa at 2,075,409 while the northern African country Morocco reported 534,797 cases as of Tuesday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa was the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa was the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.