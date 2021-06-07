Kenya's Covid death toll rises by 21 to 3,308

People in Kibera, Nairobi County, walk past a wall with a message on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 16, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Twenty one more deaths raised the toll in Kenya to 3,308 but they were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in April and May.

Kenya on Monday confirmed another 148 Covid-19 cases, from a sample of 2,163 tested within a day, raising the number of declared infections since the first one last March to 172,639.

