Kenya's Covid death toll jumps by 37 to 5,082

Covid burial

Public health officials carry the body of of a man who died of Covid-19 to his grave at Antuanthenge village in Meru County on August 25, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Friday increased to 248,069 after 394 more people tested positive from a sample of 7,254 analysed in the last 24 hours.

