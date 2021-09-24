Kenya's Covid death toll jumps by 37 to 5,082

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya Friday increased to 248,069 after 394 more people tested positive from a sample of 7,254 analysed in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate rose marginally to 5.4 per cent from 5.2 per cent the day before, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,527,861.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyan patients numbered 383 and foreigners 11 and that the the youngest new patient was two months old and the oldest 104.

Male patients were 213 in number while female patients were 181.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi accounted for 108, Nakuru 39, Meru 23, Uasin Gishu 22, Kiambu 21, Baringo 16, Laikipia 15, Kajiado 13, Narok and Garissa 11 each, Bomet nine, Wajir and Kericho eight each and Kisii, Nyeri and Turkana seven each.

Machakos, Bungoma and Embu followed with six each, Migori and Murang’a five each, Kakamega, Nyandarua, Kilifi, Kitui and Makueni four each, Marsabit three, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kirinyaga, Kisumu , Homa Bay, West Pokot and Mombasa two each, and Nandi, Siaya, Tharaka Nithi and Lamu one each.

37 more deaths

In a statement, the ministry further announced 37 more deaths, raising the toll to 5,082, but explained that they were all late reports from the audits of facility records from June, July and September.

CS Kagwe also announced that 414 more patients had recovered from the disease, 47 of them in hospital and 367 at home, raising the total to 239,298.

As of Friday, 1,241 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 2,707 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the patients in hospital, 87 were under intensive care, 51 of them on ventilator support, 31 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation.

Another 373 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 360 of them in general wards and 13 in high dependency units.

Vaccines

As of Friday, 3,554,424 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 2,672,861 being first jabs and 881,563 second.

The uptake rate of the second dose stood at 30 per cent, with the recipients listed as 253,850 people aged 58 years and above, 140,765 health workers, 128,408 teachers, 74,138 security officers and 284,402 ungrouped individuals.