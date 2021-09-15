Covid-19 deaths near 5,000 as Kenya cases increase by 446

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased by 446 on Wednesday, with total confirmed cases now at 244,826.

The positivity rate is now at 7 per cent, a rise from 6.6 per cent on Tuesday.

From the cases reported in the last 24 hours, 435 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners. 227 are males while 219 are females. The youngest is a two-week-old infant while the oldest is aged 101.

Kenya has conducted 2,470,865 tests since confirming its first case of coronavirus on March 13, 2020.

Nairobi County accounted for the highest number of cases at 103, followed by Nakuru 40, Nyandarua 36, Kiambu 32, Kisii 31, Meru 27, Machakos 23, Mombasa 19, Kitui 11, Narok 11, Garissa 10, Marsabit 10, Murang’a 8, Laikipia 8, Embu 8, Makueni 6, Baringo 6, Nyeri 6, Siaya 5, Uasin Gishu 5, Wajir 4, Kajiado 4, Mandera 4, Tana River 4, Tharaka Nithi 4, Kericho 3, Taita Taveta 3, Homa Bay 2, Busia 2, Kilifi 2, Kisumu 2, Samburu 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1 and Kwale 1.

The Ministry of Health announced that the number of recoveries rose by 459. Total recoveries now stand at 235,196, of whom 190,565 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 44,631 are from various health facilities.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe further announced 21 more deaths, all of them late reports from the audit of facility records in September, raising the toll to 4,949.

As of Wednesday, 1,525 patients were admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,341 are under home-based care.

Of those in hospital, 118 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen. Six patients are under observation.

Another 596 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 537 of them in general wards and 59 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The CS said a total of 3,192,099 vaccines have been administered across the country, 2,353,534 being first doses and 838,565 second doses.