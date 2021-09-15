Covid-19 deaths near 5,000 as Kenya cases increase by 446

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya increased by 446 on Wednesday, with total confirmed cases now at 244,826.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.