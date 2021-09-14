Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 6.6pc with 451 new cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on September 14, 2021 announced that Kenya had recorded 451 new Covid-19 infections. 

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Monday was at 6.6 per cent as 451 new infections were recorded following an analysis of 6,833 samples over the past 24 hours.

