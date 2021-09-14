Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 6.6pc with 451 new cases

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate on Monday was at 6.6 per cent as 451 new infections were recorded following an analysis of 6,833 samples over the past 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the number of confirmed infections, since the first one last March, rose to 244,380 while the number of tests carried out so far stood at 2,464,459.

Of the new patients, 436 are Kenyans, while 15 are foreigners; 244 being males while 207 are female. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 95 years.

Related Shock as doctors use head lice drug to treat Covid patients News

Nairobi County accounted for 115 of the new patients followed by Nakuru with 67, Uasin Gishu 28, Kiambu 26, Nyandarua 21, Garissa 21, Murang’a 20, Migori 18, Meru 15, Baringo 10, Laikipia 10, Kitui 10, Machakos 9, Narok 8, Kakamega 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Mombasa 6, Nandi 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kajiado 6, Kisumu 5, Bungoma 4, Busia 4, Kilifi 4, Nyeri 4, Bomet 2, Makueni 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kisii 1, Lamu 1 and Nyamira 1.

CS Kagwe, in a statement to media houses, also announced 835 more recoveries, 770 from the home-based isolation and care programme and 65 are from various health facilities countrywide raising the count to 234,737.

The CS further noted that five more patients had succumbed to the virus, but explained that these were all late reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in September 2021. This raised the death toll to 4,928.

Further, the CS noted that 1,559 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,427 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Of those in the hospital, 122 patients are in ICU, 84 of whom are on ventilatory support and 35 on supplemental oxygen. Three patients are under observation.

Another 632 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 574 of them in general wards and 58 in HDU.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,145,171 vaccines doses had been administered across the country, 2,312,422 being first doses while 832,749 second doses.